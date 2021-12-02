Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $201.24

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.24.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 8.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.22. 6,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.79. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

