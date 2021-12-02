Brokerages Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 44.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 31.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Orange by 444.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 66,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 34.6% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

