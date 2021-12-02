Brokerages Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) PT at $4.25

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on RROTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of RROTF stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Roots has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

