Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Target Price at $46.87

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.75. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,594. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

