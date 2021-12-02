Brokerages Set Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Price Target at $5.57

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,254. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.