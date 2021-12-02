Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 21,709 shares.The stock last traded at $44.28 and had previously closed at $45.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at $779,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.