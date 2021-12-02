Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Invests $288,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $22,624,000. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.9% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $668.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.67. The company has a market capitalization of $318.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

