Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Takes $226,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.57. 269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average is $177.32. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.