BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.56.

TSE DOO traded up C$1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,121. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$114.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.63. BRP has a one year low of C$76.36 and a one year high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.2099995 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

