Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brunswick by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $30,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 27.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 282,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1,293.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Shares of BC opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

