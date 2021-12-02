Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Position Reduced by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bumble by 311.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,032,000 after buying an additional 4,140,121 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 192.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,615,000 after buying an additional 1,390,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bumble by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after buying an additional 1,354,655 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bumble by 682.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,285,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $60,759,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMBL. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.12.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

