Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,371.50.

Shares of Bunzl stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.64. 38,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

