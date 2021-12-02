Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 7.3% Higher This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $73.74 million and approximately $58,156.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.96 or 0.00428198 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

