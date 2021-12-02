BZEdge (BZE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 57.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $443,406.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 62% higher against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00063794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00071192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,477.34 or 0.07907470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,482.08 or 0.99753533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021261 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

