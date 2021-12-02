C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Needham & Company LLC

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 204.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,608 shares in the company, valued at $18,398,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.