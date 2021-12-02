C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AI traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,591. C3.ai has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in C3.ai stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

