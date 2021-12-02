Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.200-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.88.

CBT stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.71. 3,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cabot by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cabot by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

