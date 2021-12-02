California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Trevena by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 24,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Trevena stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Trevena, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $114.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

