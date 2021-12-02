California State Teachers Retirement System Has $400,000 Stock Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Athersys were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -1.60.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

