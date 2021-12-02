California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $357,000 in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 870.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $564.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

AMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

