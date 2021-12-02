California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Northwest Pipe worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWPX stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $282.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

NWPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $29,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $113,982 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

