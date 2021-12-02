California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Viemed Healthcare worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

VMD opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $197.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

