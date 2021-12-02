California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,197 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $870.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

