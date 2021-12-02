Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 539,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock traded up $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $68.16. 36,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,554. Calix has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

