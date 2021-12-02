Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,717 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEED. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2,079.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 527,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,564.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 360,132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 231,700 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 423,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 229,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 218,908 shares during the period.

DEED stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.77. 40,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

