Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.31. 14,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,324. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

