Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 151.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 79,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

