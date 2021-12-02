Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.50. 79,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,246. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.