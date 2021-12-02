Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.20. 54,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

