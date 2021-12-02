Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $221,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $59.83. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

