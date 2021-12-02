Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 212.72% and a negative net margin of 1,518.15%.

CANF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.86. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

CANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

