Canaccord Genuity Boosts Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target to $43.00

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $3.14 on Monday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.04.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 46.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

