Canaccord Genuity Boosts Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target to $43.00

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.
NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $3.14 on Monday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.04.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 46.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
