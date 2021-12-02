Canaccord Genuity Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$89.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.61.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.