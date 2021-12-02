Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $2.43. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 10,554 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

