Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$160.95.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of TSE CM traded down C$2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$139.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$147.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$144.96. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$107.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.70%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total transaction of C$1,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$341,927.50. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

