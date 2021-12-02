Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Capita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Capita stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Capita has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

