Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $236,000 Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after acquiring an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,953,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,608,000 after acquiring an additional 103,686 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SLF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,155. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

