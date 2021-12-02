Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $484,000 Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 759.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.