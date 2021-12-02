Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.10. 15,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,498. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

