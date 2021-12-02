Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $189.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.07.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

