Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

NYSE USB traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.76. 25,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

