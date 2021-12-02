Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

