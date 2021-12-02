Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $138.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.22 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.