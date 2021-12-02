Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $1,048,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $183,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.59. 3,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

