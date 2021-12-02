CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.490-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

