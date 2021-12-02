Cary Baker Sells 1,515 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Cary Baker sold 301 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $16,771.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 2.34. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

