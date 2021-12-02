Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Holdings Decreased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $127.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.20 and its 200-day moving average is $122.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

