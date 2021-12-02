Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $127.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

