Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,690,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 12,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:CVE opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

