Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 596,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,708,369. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

